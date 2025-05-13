Dr Lucy Sutherland, Director for the National Botanic Garden of Wales, said: “As we celebrate a quarter of a century of the National Botanic Garden of Wales, we reflect on a remarkable journey of conservation, education, and connection with the natural world around us. No other organisations can merge science, culture and the arts in a way that a botanic garden can, and the National Botanic Garden of Wales has really put itself on the map in this regard.