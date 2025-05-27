Ashley Wilbraham from Rhayader went missing on Ynyslas beach near Borth during bad weather on Sunday 23 February this year.
The 15 May would have been the father of two’s birthday, when his dad hoped he’d return or “get in touch”.
The family, who were on holiday in Borth at the time of his disappearance, are now “fearing the worst”.
Janine Wilbraham, Ashley’s mother, said: “We can’t understand it.
“The poor boy who went missing in Llandudno [in early May], his body turned up in five days.
“Ashley, if he’s in the sea which the police aren’t convinced of, why hasn’t he turned up?
“We just don’t know if he’s alive or dead.
“His birthday hit us quite hard - we lit a candle for him.
“It’s affecting his brothers and sisters, we all say we can’t cope, we can’t stop thinking about him at night.
“We’re all working more so we don’t have to think about it.”
The family returned to the scene and neighbouring areas almost daily in the first six weeks of his disappearance.
Three months on, Janine still returns as much as she can, trying to keep it in the news, on social media and placing missing person posters “everywhere” she can think of that he may have been.
Ashley, whose 43rd birthday was in May, was last seen getting out of his aunt's car at around 7pm on 23 February and walking towards Ynyslas beach dunes, opposite Searivers Caravan Park.
Ashley left the car without a jacket, his phone or wallet - the last thing he said was that he was going to find his teenage son who he thought was on the beach, but who turned up shortly later at a nearby bus stop.
The family described bad weather at the beach that evening and after looking for Ashley themselves, called the police.
A multi-agency search involving the coastguard, National Police Air Service, dog unit and specialist police officers was carried out.
Janine said: “I just don’t know how someone could have disappeared without anything - why wouldn’t he get help or come back to the house?
“We’ll always keep looking - we can’t not look.”
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the whereabouts of 38-year-old Ashley, who was reported missing on Sunday, February 23 in the Borth area.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are maintaining contact with Ashley’s family.”
Ashley is described with a slim build, 6’2, with brown hair and was wearing jeans and a blue and white jumper.
Have you seen Ashley or have information that might help us find him? Please let us know:
📞| 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference 369 of the 23 February.