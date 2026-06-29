One west Wales nature reserve has counted record numbers of orchids in its newly restored wildflower meadows.
The eponymous Orchid Meadows near Tregaron is a new private nature reserve and glamping spot owned by a wildlife enthusiast and baker, Stephen Hounsham and Lynn Thornborrow.
It’s only been five years since they took on the unloved smallholding, but the land has already bounced back thanks to their caretaking, offering up thousands of orchids recorded by volunteers during their annual orchid count.
Volunteers counted 2,771 heads of heath-spotted orchid, a 40 per cent rise from last year and the highest number ever recorded at the site.
Lesser butterfly orchids also doubled, counting 15 heads compared to just eight in 2025, and broad-leaved helleborines tripled from 47 to 136 heads this year.
Site owner Stephen Hounsham said: “Orchids are the most striking and captivating of all wildflowers.
“Last year the very dry spring seemed to take its toll on the orchids here, but we are thrilled to see that they have not only bounced back this year but actually set new records.”
The meadows are managed traditionally with no chemicals and are cut for hay in late August after most wild plants have flowered and set seed.
The bales are used at a nearby horse training centre for feed and bedding.
Orchid Meadows also offers nature-focused stays in Tawny Little House, Red Kite Yurt and Goldfinch Glampavan.
Guests are attracted from across Wales and beyond and, in addition to the meadows, can also wander through new woodland and explore wetland.
There are pondside hammocks, a Green Man willow village, a birdhide and optional bushcraft courses.
The Cambrian News readers are especially welcome to become involved at Orchid Meadows and volunteer placements are available, both day and residential.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.