A fundraiser has been launched to help the Cletwr community-owned shop, café and hub in Tre’r Ddol survive.
The venue’s volunteers and staff have launched a fundraising page to keep the venue going, and hope the public will support the page and visit their many events.
Cletwr offers vital services, delivering shopping to housebound locals, receiving parcels, exchanging news and guiding visitors.
Opportunities for volunteering and paid work have given many youngsters training and work experience, increasing confidence, enhancing CVs, and enabling their next step. Groups of all ages and tastes meet in the café, musical events happen monthly, and talks take place.
The work of talented local artists is displayed with a new exhibition every two months, offering unique opportunities to view.
Income from the shop and café largely covers the cost of running them, but not all.
“Our costs are rising and we fight to keep these services to support the community,” a Cletwr spokesperson said.
“You can best support Cletwr by regularly using the facility, the shop, the café, coming to events. Come and see for yourself - enjoy coffee and chat in our lovely award-winning space.
“But please can you also consider contributing something to our fundraising page to help us keep all these valuable additional services working.
“Further reasons to come and visit over the coming weeks include a range of events.”
Cletwr will be alive with evening music in July. Paper Jam a local band will be playing Pop, Rock, Funck and Soul music on Saturday, 4 July, and on Friday 10 July, there’s Jazz n stuff; another return visit from Phil Wheeler, his band, and the Bung Bung Belles, delivering some close - harmony singing at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
In addition, Dal Ati, the Cletwr Welsh learners’ conversation group will meet on 4 and 18 July. Everyone is welcome. Contact Cletwr for timings.
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