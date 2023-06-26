Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, has called on the UK government to deliver closure, justice and recognition for victims and families affected by the contaminated blood scandal.
Speaking in a House of Commons debate on Thursday on what has been described as the 'biggest treatment disaster in NHS history', Mrs Saville Roberts said it was high time the UK government properly compensated victims and families without any further delay.
Mrs Saville Roberts raised the case of Judith Thomas and Ruth Jenkins from Pen Llyn, whose late husband and brother Christopher, died in 1990 having been infected with contaminated blood and who have long campaigned for justice for those impacted by the scandal.
People suffering with haemophilia and other bleeding disorders were given blood infected with HIV and hepatitis viruses, during the 1970s and 1980s. Up to 30,000 people are thought to have been effected and nearly 3,000 have died.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: "The Hon Lady (Dame Diana Johnson MP) is truly to be congratulated on behalf of all those who have been campaigning for so long, including Judith Thomas and Ruth Jenkins, wife and sister of Christopher Thomas from Pen Llŷn who died from the affects of contaminated blood in 1990.
"They want us to emphasise that there should be no further delays. We know from the interim report what the recommendations are going to be.
"They particularly want me to emphasise that the infected blood scandal happened before the devolution of health to Wales.
"Because of this, the financial powers and responsibility to deliver a compensation scheme must lie here with the Westminster government."
The MP added: "Heartbreakingly, many of those infected have not lived to see the prospect of proper justice. Whilst we await the conclusion of the inquiry, one person dies every four days. Every day that we delay the compensation is justice denied to those people.
"The contaminated blood scandal had a life-changing impact on tens of thousands of victims who were promised the hope of effective treatment. It can only be right that they and their loved ones see the justice they deserve as soon as possible."
Hear what the MP had to say in the video above.