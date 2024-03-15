The launch of two new books will take place in Tywyn this weekend.
‘Talyllyn Railway Recollections’ has been jointly written by railway volunteers Nigel Adams and Bob Cambridge. ‘The Fairbourne Railway Recollections’ has been written by Nigel.
The launch will be conducted by the Archbishop of Wales, the Most Reverend Andy John, and will take place at 1.30pm on Saturday, 23 March in the Narrow Gauge Railway Museum at Tywyn Wharf Station.
Nigel is a retired Anglican Priest, having formerly served in Coventry. He now lives in Tywyn and has been volunteering on the Talyllyn for over 40 years.
Following the launch, Archbishop Andy will ride on the afternoon train from Wharf up to Abergynolwyn.