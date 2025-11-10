Forecasters have issued a weather warning for heavy rain on Tuesday for parts of south and west Wales.
The Met Office says up to 80mm of rain is possible in places, mainly on south facing hills on Tuesday, with a yellow warning running from 7am until 11.59pm.
The warning says: "Outbreaks of rain arriving from the west during Tuesday morning will become heavy and persistent at times, especially but not exclusively over south facing hills, and accompanied by increasingly strong southerly winds.
"30-50 mm of rain is likely fairly widely, with 60-80 mm of rain building up in the wettest spots over south facing hills. Much of this could come in heavy bursts during Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Although likely fading fairly by late Tuesday night, rainfall could resume early Wednesday, although details become increasingly low confidence. This warning may be extended tomorrow or a fresh warning issued for Wednesday morning should confidence in a wetter scenario increase.
"Given recent wet weather, and saturated ground in places, this could lead to some flooding in places. Difficult travelling conditions for the evening commute are also expected, with delays and the increased possibility of accidents."
The warning area covers Cardigan and Lampeter, stretching just south of New Quay.
