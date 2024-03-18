Tonfanau Road Racing’s Easter meeting on 31 March has been cancelled.
A thorough site inspection of the site on Sunday, 17 March led to the decision.
An event spokesperson said: “Due to the prolonged wet weather in the area, the paddock and spectator areas are not in a condition that would make it possible to use them over the bank holiday weekend.
“The weather forecast over the next couple of weeks is also for more rain, including 6-8mm in the days leading up to the race weekend.
“This isn’t a decision the club have taken lightly but unfortunately, at this time is unavoidable.”
Visit https://shorturl.at/hIMO6 to carry your entry over to 26 May meeting or request a refund.