Wheel Together has been successful in a bid for funding from the Be Active Wales Fund.
The unregistered charity based in Aberystwyth which provides accompanied and inclusive cycle rides for adults has been awarded £4,609 to help this keen and thriving group in various ways.
The group is always very welcoming to new cycling participants, as well as Buddies and Leaders who can now be provided with free training.
If you would like further information about the group, email [email protected] or find them on Facebook.
