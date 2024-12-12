Because of Christmas rubbish and recycling collections will not be held on 25, 26 or 27 December.
Collections will be held the following week, including those homes that receive yellow bag collections.
Despite being a bank holiday, normal collections will take place for everyone who has a collection due on Wednesday, 1 January.
To make it easier during times when there is more cardboard and packaging, there is no need to book an appointment to visit recycling centres from 27 December-11 January.
Full details about your local centre are available on the 'apGwynedd' app on your smartphone or tablet device or by visiting www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling.
Councillor Craig ab Iago, cabinet Member for Environment said: “Whilst there is a lot of residents can do to re-use and try to cut down on unnecessary waste as they prepare for Christmas, it is a period where we see more waste and recycling building up in homes.
“That’s why we’re urging the people of Gwynedd to make the most of the Council’s recycling centres – you won’t need to make an appointment over the Christmas and New Year period to attend the centres.
“The recycling centres can be busy, and therefore if they’re full when you go by, consider if it would be better to return at another time. The centres are open from 9am to 4pm but remember to check the opening days of your local centre before heading out.
“Recycling advice and information about your local centre and your collections days for the year are also available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling.”
Households who miss collections on Christmas day will receive a collection on the following Wednesday, which is 1 January 2025. For homes missing a collection on Boxing Day (26 December), your collection will be on Thursday, 2 January 2025, with homes missing a collection on 27 December receiving a collection on Friday, 3 January 2025.
The recycling centres will be open until 1pm on 24 December and will re-open after Christmas on Friday, 27 December. The centres will be closed on New Year’s Day. No appointments will be required for the period from 27 December to 11 January.
Gwynedd’s commercial waste collections will not be held on 25, 26 and 27 December this year. These collections will take place the following week.
For more information about the council's recycling and waste services, including the opening hours of your local recycling centre, visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling or if you do not have access to the internet, call 01766 771000.