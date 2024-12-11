Two recipients of Welsh Government’s £400,000 investment to support Wales’ music industry are in Gwynedd.
Sain Recordiau and Tabernacl Bethesda/Neuadd Ogwen, Gwynedd will receive part of a £400,000 investment. The funding is part of Welsh Government’s commitment to supporting the growth of Wales’ music industry.
The Music Revenue Fund scheme helps Welsh music businesses improve their commercial outlook and sustainability, focussing on campaigns for new releases and promote live music; sync and catalogue music, and Welsh-language music.
Sain Recordiau, a recording label, publisher and recording space based in Gwynedd, will use the funds to curate more records that feature a variety of new and exciting Welsh language music.
Jack Sargeant, Minister for the Creative Industries, said: “The funding by Welsh Government will empower talent across the country to build their music careers right here in Wales.
“We’re excited to celebrate and strengthen our thriving music sector, ensuring Wales remains a place where talented artists can create, develop and showcase their best work.”