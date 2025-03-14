Ratings of five-out-of-fivehave been given to seven of Gwynedd’s restaurants, cafes or canteens. They are: Bro Cymer Ministry Area in Dolgellau, Cosy Takeaway at Cosy Cafe Heol Feurig in Dolgellau, Dyfi Bike Park Ltd at Pantperthog, Aber Falls Distillery Bistro, Abergwyngregyn, Caffi Largo in Pwllheli, George III at Gwesty George III, Llyn Penmaen, and Pili Palas in Pwllheli.
Top ratings were also given to three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs. They are: Y Pengwern Arms in Llan Ffestiniog, Black Boy Inn in Caernarfon, and Albert Inn, also in Caernarfon.
Two takeaways in Gwynedd also received ratings of five-out-of-five. They are: The Tasty Truck at LL36 and Allports Chip Shop in Porthmadog.