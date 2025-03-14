Ratings of five-out-of-fivehave been given to seven of Gwynedd’s restaurants, cafes or canteens. They are: Bro Cymer Ministry Area in Dolgellau, Cosy Takeaway at Cosy Cafe Heol Feurig in Dolgellau, Dyfi Bike Park Ltd at Pantperthog, Aber Falls Distillery Bistro, Abergwyngregyn, Caffi Largo in Pwllheli, George III at Gwesty George III, Llyn Penmaen, and Pili Palas in Pwllheli.