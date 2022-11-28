The idea of working in a weaponised health care system was appalling, leave alone being treated by it. What most of us want is a good NHS. And those of us who really care about the NHS know that the most important thing is that we can fund great healthcare, available to all, regardless of their financial wherewithal. Nothing more, and nothing less (and please note it isn’t free; it actually costs a lot of money). That means funding it not just now, but for our children and grandchildren.