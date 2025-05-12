Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has been able to fund trauma training for Vicki Brown, a Major Trauma Practitioner for the locality.
The European Trauma Course (ETC) is a highly acclaimed multidisciplinary course aimed at improving trauma skills, knowledge and team working within trauma teams.
As a Major Trauma Practitioner, Vicki attends and supports trauma calls within the Emergency Department at Glangwili in Carmarthen, which is the health board’s Trauma Unit, as well as providing ongoing advice and support to Major Trauma Patients throughout the health board.
Vicki said: “I’m incredibly grateful that charitable funds allowed me to take part in the trauma training at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
“ETC is a course that has been developed to teach a system of care for managing trauma patients that reflects the reality we experience on a daily basis.
“The ETC not only enhanced my knowledge and clinical skills but also focused on team interactions enabling me to become more effective as both a trauma team member and to better support the trauma team leader.
“I hope to share the knowledge and skills gained with colleagues across the health board within our local Hywel Dda Trauma Team study days which are held in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk