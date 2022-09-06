Why are energy bills in rural Wales so high?
WITH energy bills set to rise again next month, The Cambrian News asked the industry regulator why it costs more to heat your home in rural Wales than it does in other parts of the UK.
The typical household gas and electricity bill will rise to £3,549 a year from 1 October, with incoming Prime Minister, Liz Truss, expected to make an announcement this week on measures to tackle rising bills.
Rural Wales has always paid more for its electricity and gas than other parts of the UK, but why?
The answer is to do with the population of the area.
“There are 14 regions across Great Britain, and in a region with lots of people, the cost will be spread more widely among households. In regions with fewer people the costs will fall on fewer households.”
Electricity bills depend on various factors including the tariff with your supplier, the amount of electricity you consume and the energy efficiency of your home.
A study released this week shows that Gwynedd and Ceredigion have some of the least energy efficient homes in the UK.
Only 20 per cent of homes in Gwynedd have an energy performance certificate rating of C and above, with 24 per cent in Ceredigion.
