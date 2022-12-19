Letter to the Editor: I don’t understand the logic of Minister for Climate Change Julie James in proposing to erect more gigantic wind turbines in upland woodland areas of Wales.
First of all, the Welsh Government is telling Welsh people to plant millions of trees to absorb CO2 in the fight against global warming. Yet, here is the Welsh Government felling millions of trees to make room for huge wind farms on forestry land owned by the Welsh people — not the Welsh Government. How hypocritical is that?
Furthermore, the Welsh Government body Natural Resources Wales has already felled several million trees for wind farms over recent years right across Wales.
As for the proposed wind turbines — these 100 monsters 400 feet high with an installed capacity of 2MW each — will only generate 25 per cent on average, or a measly 0.5MW per machine.
Ms James is prepared to wreck the natural beauty of Wales and severely damage our crucial tourist economy for a minuscule extra 50MW?
Meanwhile, Wales is overflowing with electricity because Pembroke gas-fired power station generates 2,200MW — far more than the 1,678MW average Wales currently uses.
Even 200 highly visible 2MW monsters up the spine of Wales will still only generate a measly 100MW average — and for England, not even Wales!
Picture an extra 200 three-arm bandits on our unspoilt rolling hills visible from a 20-mile radius!
Why are there none in English border counties?
Of course, these machines will need flashing lights to prevent catastrophes with air ambulances and police and mountain rescue helicopters, thus causing the wholesale guillotining of red kites, peregrines, owls and buzzards from Welsh skies!
Does Ms James have no feeling for the magnificent beauty of wild Wales or care for its wonderful, protected bird species — all vital for Welsh tourism?
Why is she so hell-bent on destroying Wales to power energy-hungry England, where onshore wind turbines are banned?
L J Jenkins,
Cardigan