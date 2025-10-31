Politicians are calling for urgent reform to electricity standing charges after new figures revealed rural communities in north and mid Wales are paying the highest prices in the UK.
Plaid Cymru MPs, Liz Saville Roberts, and Llinos Medi are demanding urgent reform to protect rural communities.
According to Ofgem’s latest figures, people living in north and mid Wales, as far south as Aberaeron, are paying a daily rate of 69.95 pence. This amounts to £255.32 per year, significantly more than the £53.70 daily average across the UK, and over £100 more annually than households in London.
These figures confirm that Gwynedd, Ynys Môn, north Ceredigion and north Powys residents, are disproportionately affected by the current pricing structure compared to urban counterparts.
A report published this week by the House of Commons Energy and Net Zero Committee identified the ‘inherent unfairness of the existing arrangement of standing charges’.
Mrs Saville Roberts and Ms Medi are calling on the UK government to review the standing charge structure, introduce regional fairness in energy pricing, and ensure rural and economically disadvantaged communities aren’t disproportionately penalised.
Standing charges are fixed daily costs applied to energy bills regardless of usage. They cover things such as infrastructure maintenance and meter readings. Ofgem sets regional caps, but suppliers often charge the maximum, especially in rural areas where distribution costs are higher.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “It is indefensible that families in north Wales, many of whom live in older, poorly insulated homes and face lower average incomes, are being penalised simply because of where they live.
“People in North Wales pay the highest standing charges on energy bills despite having lower average incomes and living in older, poorly insulated houses.
“These figures underline the precarious situation facing households struggling with their energy bills with potentially serious consequences for people left without electricity or heating, particularly the elderly and vulnerable.
“Householders living in rural northwest Wales are being hammered on two fronts - forced to pay extortionate energy bills whilst taking home a pay packet well below the national average at a time when incomes are being squeezed like never before.
“In communities across Gwynedd, I’m hearing from families who are doing everything they can to cut back yet still face rising bills. We need urgent action to protect our communities from being priced out of basic energy access.
“To rub salt in the wound, Wales is a net exporter of energy with the capacity to generate even more through wind, tidal and solar. Yet we are reaping very little benefit, with distribution costs across the UK unequal.
‘I’m calling on the UK Government and Ofgem to act now.”
Ofgem has previously told the Cambrian News why energy prices in rural mid and north Wales are the highest in the UK.
The energy regulator said: “Energy bills factor in the cost of transporting electricity to the region where it is consumed.
“There are 14 regions across Great Britain, and in a region with lots of people, the cost will be spread more widely among households. In regions with fewer people the costs will fall on fewer households.”
