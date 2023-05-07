Letter to the Editor: So the latest bug rear is the introduction of apps used to pay for parking.
Why oh why are councils doing this.
This has caused lots of concern to older people not used to apps and computers,If a system works why change it?
This also means people’s phones are now open to fraud with their bank details exposed to criminals who will find a way into a phone just to get details off it.
Banks will suffer from this exposure and they need to reassure the general public of their protection.
Jean Miles, Harlech
Editor’s note: How about payment machines that work, or at least take touch payments from cards? Sorry, Jean, you can’t turn your back on technological ‘progress’.