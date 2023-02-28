What I find impossible to believe is that every fossil fuel vehicle can be replaced by an electric one.Although lithium is a relatively common substance on a global scale, mining it in the huge quantities that would be required would be very environmentally damaging. That is why it is crucial that alternatives to the private car are found and made acceptable to the general public. This is only one of the many very serious problems that our addiction to fossil fuels is confronting us with. It is not going to be easy.