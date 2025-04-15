Cambrian News readers have been busy with their cameras this Spring.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
Here are some of our favourite contributions throughout April.
To get involved with the growing community, search Picture This: Cambrian News’ Photography Club on Facebook.
Strata Florida by Ceris Hicks (Ceris Hicks)
Sunset on Aberystwyth's North Promenade by Jane Wemyss Owen (Jane Wemyss Owen)
Dawn on a back street in Llandysul by Robert Winter (Robert Winter)
A song thrush caught on camera in Y Gors by Steve Williams (Steve Williams)
Smoke from a grass fire on the Blaenau Ffestiniog/Tanygrisiau road caught on camera by Llinos Furneaux (Llinos Furneaux)