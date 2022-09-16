Why does Ceredigion court Rali petrol heads?
Thursday 29th September 2022 6:00 am
Rali Cerdigion winners (Supplied )
Editor: Aberystwyth has many features which are, in the most positive of ways, “old-fashioned”; they are part of its appeal.
I wonder, though, whether hosting Rali Ceredigion might be going a step too far.Inviting tribes of petrol-heads to career round courses at speeds in excess of that for which the roads were built seems like a 20th century enthusiasm rather past its sell-by date.
Perhaps I’m wrong.
Perhaps the lamented rope-maze site could be converted to an amphitheatre to host gladiatorial combat, pretty harmless, I suppose, although the inconvenience to the town’s residents may be prohibitive.
Roger Boyle,
Waunfawr
