Why Patrick O’Brien is right to target Openreach
Subscribe newsletter
Letter to the Editor: I would like to take this opportunity to add to Patrick O’Brien’s recent articles (Frankly Speaking, Cambrian News, 14 and 28 September) about BT/Openreach.
A few months ago, BT/Openreach finally started to install fibre broadband in Talgarreg. However, having reached that part of the village around the Glan yr Afon — the tavern — they stopped.
Why? We were somewhat surprised: had they run out of cable? Turned the wrong way when leaving the pub? Lost the street map of Talgarreg?
No of course not: they had simply managed to connect 85 per cent of properties — whether the occupants wanted fibre broadband or not — and that in BT/Openreach’s opinion, equals 100 per cent based, I surmise, on the UK’s Government plan to have 85 per cent of the UK connected. Contact with BT/Openreach concerning this omission together with their plans to upgrade the existing copper wire system to Digital Voice in the near future, resulted, metaphorically, in a shrug of the shoulders and that it is not their problem.
So much for bringing Wales into the 21st century.
Michael Davies
Llandysul
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |