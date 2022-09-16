Why these visitors will return to clean Aberystwyth
Editor: I’ve just been reading your article (Dirty old town, Cambrian News, 31 August) about Aberystwyth being branded the dirtiest place in Wales, and my first impression is – rubbish!
My wife and I visited only last week, and it is not the impression that either of us had.
We walked for miles along the seafront and town, harbour and castle. I didn’t notice litter or smells as described at any time. There were plenty of people around enjoying themselves, and we all enjoyed a spectacular sunset.
I’m sure that you could find all the litter and scaffolding described in the article even in my hometown of Bath, but only if you were to actively go looking for it and on a bad day.
We also enjoyed one of the best meals ever at Medina, thanks to a caring server who managed to squeeze us in to their fully booked restaurant.
It was a first-time visit for both of us, and we are certainly going to come back!
Kevin Gover,
Bath
