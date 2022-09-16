Why Wales doesn’t need Lord Elis-Thomas

Editor: Having read in the Cambrian News about Dafydd Elis-Thomas saying that Wales does not need a prince, (Lord questions need for Prince of Wales, 14 September), well my view and that of many others is that Wales does not need Dafydd Elis-Thomas, who was very grateful of been made a Lord with all the financial benefits and who fell out with Plaid Cymru and two-timed with Welsh Labour.