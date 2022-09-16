Why Wales doesn’t need Lord Elis-Thomas
Editor: Having read in the Cambrian News about Dafydd Elis-Thomas saying that Wales does not need a prince, (Lord questions need for Prince of Wales, 14 September), well my view and that of many others is that Wales does not need Dafydd Elis-Thomas, who was very grateful of been made a Lord with all the financial benefits and who fell out with Plaid Cymru and two-timed with Welsh Labour.
These Welsh so-called politicians, Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour, have destroyed Wales and the Welsh language by concentrating on the south and north of Wales and leaving the middle of Wales, which has forced the young population to move away across the border for work and a better way of life.
This has allowed incomers to buy housing and pay far more than the local community can afford.
So no, a Prince of Wales would treat Wales far more equally as I remember before the Welsh Assembly was opened and all the money they wasted. Health services collapsed, all emergency services are nearly non-existent — but, OK if you live in south or north Wales.
Stephen Ellis,
Tywyn
