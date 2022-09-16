Why Wales should rejoice in new Prince of Wales
Editor: I was amazed to read the comments in the Cambrian News by Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas regarding the bestowing of the titles Prince and Princess of Wales on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Lord questions need for Prince of Wales, 14 September).
The title is historically reserved exclusively for the heir apparent to the British throne and it dates from 1301. It is a constitutional matter and has nothing to do with internal politics of the devolved governments in the UK.
The Prince of Wales is not obliged to be Welsh-speaking or live in Wales.We are all British and have mixed ancestry and are part of our precious union.
Wales should be rejoicing at this time and giving a warm welcome to the new Prince and Princess of Wales.
Susan Dickson,
Aberdyfi
