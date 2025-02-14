Llanafan Women’s Institute has donated £200 to HAHAV following a successful arts and crafts selling exhibition at their cottage last year.
The craft sale took place between 30 November and 1 December, offering a huge choice of handmade Christmas presents; from wooden garden ornaments to one-off photographic prints, limited-edition cards depicting the Cottage to artisan-crafted jams, jellies and preserves.
20% of all sales was earmarked to be donated to HAHAV.
This resulted in the presentation this month of a cheque for the sum of £200 to HAHAV Chief Officer, Rhian Dafydd.
Bronheulog, the Grade II Listed cottage, believed to date from 1832, is one of the few properties in the UK owned & managed by a local branch of the WI. It was given by the Countess of Lisburne to the Women’s Institute as a meeting room in 1918.
Llanafan WI has lots going on every month - some of which are open to the public; book club, walking group, gardening group, guest talks, coffee mornings, produce sales, outings and much more.
Their next public event at the Cottage is an Easter Coffee Morning; taking place on Saturday 19th April, 10:30 am -12:30 pm.
HAHAV is a volunteer-led charity providing free support to people across Ceredigion who are living with an incurable or life-limiting illness. Their aim is to help you live your life to the full during the precious time you have left and to support your family and friends with the challenges they face now and in the future.