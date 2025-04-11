Beachgoers are being reminded to give wildlife space this summer and to follow the marine code.
As we approach the summer months, visitors and residents are reminded of the North and West Wales Marine Code in Cardigan Bay, and the advice to stay at least 100 metres away from marine wildlife.
The advice is to stay at least 100 metres (the length of a football pitch) away from any wildlife, on the water, cliffs or shore.
This can include seals and dolphins in the water, seals hauled out on the rocks, birds rafting on the sea or nesting on the cliffs. This is an important time for nesting seabirds and disturbance can cause their eggs or chicks to get knocked off the cliffs into the sea. Follow the Marine Code and stay at least 100 metres away.
Melanie Heath, the Marine Protected Area Officer for Cardigan Bay, said: “If you encounter any sick or injured wildlife, such as a seal or dolphin stranded on the shore. Do not attempt to intervene. Do not try to put the animal back in the water yourself. They have stranded for a reason, because they are unwell or injured and require urgent professional medical assessment. Keep your distance and keep other people, dogs, and gulls away from the stranded wildlife.”
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member, added: “It’s important to follow the Marine Code and stay at least 100 metres away. We are proud to work in partnership with many agencies to protect our wildlife along the coastline and inland.”
To report stranded wildlife, call the RSPCA on 03001 234999 for live strandings, and the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Team 08006 520333 for dead strandings.
If you would like to report a disturbance, you can do so by visiting www.cardiganbaysac.org.uk/disturbance/