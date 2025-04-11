Melanie Heath, the Marine Protected Area Officer for Cardigan Bay, said: “If you encounter any sick or injured wildlife, such as a seal or dolphin stranded on the shore. Do not attempt to intervene. Do not try to put the animal back in the water yourself. They have stranded for a reason, because they are unwell or injured and require urgent professional medical assessment. Keep your distance and keep other people, dogs, and gulls away from the stranded wildlife.”