Will you join the coastal walk challenge to help the Bronglais Chemo Appeal?

Your local NHS charity is calling for people to take on one of the most beautiful Welsh coastal walks this summer – to help raise funds for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

By taking part in the Bronglais Chemo Appeal Coastal Path Walk on 25 June you’ll be helping Hywel Dda Health Charities raise £500,000 to make the dream of providing a purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital a reality.

The walk also provides an opportunity to show your support for Bronglais Hospital specialist nurses Rhian Jones and Eirian Gravell! It marks the final stretch of their epic 85-mile walk along the coastal path between Llwyngwril and Cardigan to raise funds for the Appeal.

The duo, who work in the chemotherapy day unit, have been in training for weeks. They are going out of their comfort zone to complete the walk and they would love it if you would join them for the final leg.

Rhian and Eirian said: “If some patients, their family and friends, or anyone else, would like to join us for the final stretch of the walk from Borth on 25 June to support the Appeal that would be fantastic.”

You are asked to donate £25 to enter, every penny of which goes to the Appeal. Entrants will receive a free water bottle and medal.

The walk begins in beautiful Borth and ends at the Bandstand on Aberystwyth Promenade.

Bridget Harpwood, Fundraising Officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “Let’s make this a really special walk for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal. It’s one of the simplest ways people can get involved and show their support for the Appeal.

“With the support of our local communities, our dream of having a brand-new, modern and fit-for-the-future unit to greatly improve the experience for our patients can become a reality.”

For more information on how to register, please visit https://www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk

Entrants who would like to use the walk to also fundraise for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal can set up a dedicated fundraising page after registration.

Please visit the Bronglais Chemo Appeal Enthuse page https://hyweldda.enthuse.com/cf/bronglais-chemo-appeal

The event starts at 11am in Borth. Full instructions, pre-walk registration information and briefing details will be emailed to all registered participants a week before the event.

The coastal walk from Borth to Aberystwyth is considered to be a moderate-ability level route. While the paths are well-maintained and easy to navigate, the walk has several challenging steep inclines and declines. Adequate footwear and clothing are recommended. The walk will be fully guided and supported by volunteers, with participants encouraged to complete the walk at their own pace. Generally, the walk takes an average of between three and four hours to complete.

There is a regular bus and train service from Aberystwyth to Borth. Minimum age for participants is 14 years. Entrants who are under 18 must have a participating adult with them. There must be one participating adult for every three participating children.

The walk route takes you from Borth to Wallog, on to Clarach Bay and along the beach, and from there uphill through the trees towards Constitution Hill, where you descend to the seafront, ending at Aberystwyth Bandstand.