The Met Office has issued a warning of potential 70mph winds and 100mm of rain across parts of Wales from Monday evening onwards.
Yellow warnings have been issued from 6pm Monday evening and run into Tuesday for wind and rain across much of the country.
The rain warning begins at 6pm on Monday and runs until 2pm Tuesday, with the Met Office saying up to 80mm of rainfall is possible in high ground across Wales.
The warning says: "Outbreaks of rain will become persistent and heavy on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
"There will naturally be some variation in rainfall totals across the area, but accumulations of 20-40 mm are likely in quite a few places, with 60-80 mm over Dartmoor and high ground in Wales. "There is a chance of up to 100 mm falling over the most exposed, prone hills.
"Given the saturated nature of the ground, this is likely to lead to some flooding in places and transport disruption. Rain will also be accompanied by strengthening southerly winds, which may exacerbate impacts."
A second warning for strong winds comes into force from 10pm on Monday and runs until 4pm on Tuesday.
This warning states: "South to southwesterly winds will strengthen on Monday night and remain strong and gusty into Tuesday morning, before gradually easing through Tuesday afternoon.
"Peak gusts of 40-50 mph are expected fairly widely, but gusts of 60-70 mph will be possible along some exposed coasts and over/to the north of high ground.
"There is a small chance of gusts in excess of 70 mph over northwest Wales."
A flood alert has also been issued for the coast between Cardigan and Clarach.
Natural Resources Wales says: “The risk of flooding as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions is expected to continue for the morning tide on Monday the 8 December through until the evening tide on Tuesday the 9 December.
“Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected around the periods of each high tide. Impacts are currently expected to be greatest for the tides on Tuesday, as a new storm system is expected to bring large waves.
“Be careful on beaches, coastal footpaths, roads, and low lying land close to estuaries. Wave overtopping is possible at the most exposed coastal sites. We will continue to monitor the situation. We will update this message if the situation changes.”
