Forecasters are warning of potential flooding on Saturday as a band of heavy rain sweeps across the country.
A yellow warning has been issued for the whole of Saturday, covering the south of Wales as far north as Aberystwyth and Machynlleth.
THe Met Office says: "Rain, heavy at times, is expected to develop across southwest England on Friday night and spread northeastward during Saturday before clearing into the North Sea on Saturday night.
"There is uncertainty in the corridor of heaviest rainfall across England and Wales, but there is potential for 20-30 mm to fall fairly widely with 50 mm possible in places.
"Over high ground, there is a low chance of 60-80 mm falling. Strong winds may accompany this heavy rain, particularly across eastern parts of England on Saturday night."
A second warning has been issued for Monday between midnight and 3pm, again covering southern parts of Wales, but avoiding coastal areas of Ceredigion.
This warning says: "A band of heavy rain is expected to move over south Wales between late Sunday and Monday afternoon. Whilst rainfall amounts will vary, some heavy and persistent rainfall is likely to fall over high ground, for example Bannau Brycheiniog. Rain should clear to the east during Monday afternoon.
"20-30 mm of rain could fall quite widely across the wider region, but 60-80 mm is likely to accumulate over some windward-facing high ground in south Wales.
"Strong southwesterly winds will accompany the heavy rain, particularly in coastal areas."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.