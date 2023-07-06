A windsurfer has been praised by the RNLI for carrying the right equipment when he got into difficulty at sea.
Abersoch RNLI received a call to help the windsurfer, who got into at Porth Ysgo.
The volunteer crew was paged at 1.39pm and the lifeboat was launched within 10 minutes.
During passage the crew were notified that the casualty, who was equipped with both a lifejacket and a means of calling for help, had been able to get ashore and was safe and well. The lifeboat continued to the scene to retrieve the windsurf sail which had been discarded.
They returned to the lifeboat station at 3.15pm with the sail which was later collected by the owner. The lifeboat was then washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
Wyn Jones, volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: "Whenever heading out onto the water it’s important to have a means of calling for help, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch, and to wear a personal flotation device suitable for the activity.
"It was good to see that the windsurfer was well equipped and wearing the right clothing for the activity."
If you get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.