The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for Sunday for strong winds.
A yellow warning is already in place for Friday, 21 February, between 8am and 3pm for winds of up to 70mph along the Cardigan Bay coast.
Forecasters have issued a fresh warning for Sunday between 6am and 6pm.
The Met Office says Sunday's wind may lead to disruption, adding: "Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.
"Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads. Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.
Friday's warning is similar and says: "Southerly winds will increase on Friday morning, with gusts of 50-60 mph likely for exposed coasts and hills of western Britain.
"Some parts of the warning area may see gusts of 70 mph for a time. Winds ease from the west during the afternoon."
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and it's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
The Met Office adds: "If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.
"Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
High tide in Aberystwyth on Friday will be at 1.15pm at 3.35 metres.