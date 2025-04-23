Aberystwyth’s seaside sauna has moved location - and is teasing an exciting expansion.
Two Aber boys Iolo and Gethin ap Dafydd launched AberPoeth in December 2024, offering a hot respite to the cold promenade along Aberystwyth’s north beach.
Thanks to Ceredigion County Council’s tendering process, the wood-fired sauna business has now moved from the centre of the promenade opposite the wooden jetty, and both the boys and their customers agree it’s a spectacular fit.
The Heartwood’s Sauna is now nestled under Constitution Hill with easy access to the beach, uninterrupted views across Cardigan Bay and perhaps most importantly, space to expand.
Iolo and Gethin said in a joint statement: “Our new location offers even greater potential to grow our vision and expand our range of wellness services.
“With a large sea-facing window and two panoramic windows that frame stunning views of Aberystwyth Promenade and the iconic Consti cliffs, the experience we offer has become something truly unique - sunsets here are nothing short of magical.
“Whether you’re relaxing in the warmth of the sauna or simply soaking in the atmosphere, the setting transforms the experience into something unforgettable.
“We couldn’t be happier with how it’s all come together and can’t wait to welcome more of you to this beautiful new spot.
“Looking ahead, we’re eager to expand our services, enhance our facilities, and create a dedicated relaxation area where both sauna users and the public can unwind.
“Our aim is to bring fresh energy and excitement to this iconic part of town — and we can’t wait to share the journey with you.”
Among the many thanks included their loyal customers and groups, including wild swimmers the Lobsters and university teams, “who have helped make AberPoeth a community”.
The Hill will be AberPoeth’s home for the next seven months.