The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong and gusty southerly winds on Friday, that may lead to some disruption.
Forecasters have issued the warning from between 8am and 3pm on Friday, 21 February.
The warning says: "Southerly winds will increase on Friday morning, with gusts of 50-60 mph likely for exposed coasts and hills of western Britain.
"Some parts of the warning area may see gusts of 70 mph for a time. Winds ease from the west during the afternoon."
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and it's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
The Met Office adds: "If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.
"Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
High tide in Aberystwyth on Friday will be at 1.15pm at 3.35 metres.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “The weather will be turning milder for much of the country from Thursday, but this transition heralds the start of some potentially more impactful wind and rain. While Thursday will see blustery winds and rain for many, it’s Friday when we could see more impacts, with warnings issued for wind and rain.
“On Friday, south and west Wales, southwest Scotland and eastern parts of Northern Ireland will see the strongest winds, possibly around 70mph on exposed coasts and around 60mph more widely within the warning areas. Rain is an additional hazard, with 30-40mm likely in parts of Scotland over a six-hour period, and up to around 70mm possible over higher ground within the warning areas.”
The Met Office adds that Friday’s warnings highlight potential travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts and the possibility of power cuts for some.
Saturday will be a drier day for many, with rainfall totals much reduced, though those in the southeast will see the remnants of Friday’s rain drifting away through during the day.
However, the UK’s dominant weather is now coming from the west, which means further wind and rain is likely. Mike explained: “The underlying factor in the shift in the UK’s weather is our transition from a cold easterly regime to more of a westerly regime. While this pushes away the colder air that has been affecting us, it also reintroduces Atlantic weather systems and the potential for areas of low pressure to influence the UK’s weather.
“While Saturday should provide respite for many, Sunday will see more wet and windy weather sweep east across the UK. There’s a potential for further warnings on Sunday as details are firmed up in the coming days.”
The westerly set-up for the UK’s weather is likely to continue next week, with showers or some longer spells of rain likely at times. After a very mild few days, temperatures will drop back closer to average for most places. The weather for most of next week isn’t likely to be quite as impactful as it will be over the next few days.