Winner of the Tregaron Eisteddfod Coron announced

She had a career in education, leading projects and doing consultancy work but nothing gave her more pleasure than collaborating with children and young people and encouraging them to speak publicly and to write. It was a privilege to go back to her old school in Botwnnog to work as Head of the Welsh Language Department and she owes a huge debt to her former pupils in Brynrefail, Edern and Botwnnog for inspiring her and for showing how important words are. She believes there is a writer in every child and she is proud of the successes of her former pupils who have continued to write and contribute to their communities.