Woman injures arm in mountain fall

A woman who fell and injured her arm has been rescued by Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team.

The team was alerted shortly after 1pm yesterday (Sunday) to a report of a female having fallen on Cnicht, sustaining an arm injury.

Several rescue volunteers mobilised and arrived quickly at the scene. There they were able to provide the casualty with care and stabilise the injury.

A spokesperson for Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said: “The casualty was walked down, with assistance, to the team vehicles at the foot of the hill and taken to our base in Porthmadog where she was collected by a relative for onward transfer to hospital.

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery, and extend our thanks to the two passers-by who stopped to assist the casualty whilst we were en route and provided additional warm clothing.”

Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team is a fully voluntary organisation on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.