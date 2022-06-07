Wood from bridge raises RNLI money

BARMOUTH RNLI would like to thank Dawn Owen and Steve Richardson from Griffiths Civil Engineering and Construction, who presented coxswain Rob Williams and volunteer crew member Kane Triggs with a donation of £2,040.

Griffiths Civil Engineering and Construction are responsible for the Barmouth Bridge renovation project and have sold off the old wood from the bridge as firewood to raise this fantastic amount. All the wood has been bought locally. Any unsuitable wood, due to its creosote content, was incinerated to produce electricity.

Steve Richardson from Griffiths Civil Engineering and Construction said: “We are pleased to be able to support the local community and support the local RNLI.”