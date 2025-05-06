A burning boat led to a bank holiday weekend callout for the emergency services.
Barmouth RNLI said their pagers sounded at 4.02pm on Sunday, 4 May.
The lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard to the boat on fire around Penrhyn point.
Arriving at Penrhyn point, the crew found the abandoned vessel. It had been at the location for many years, and was well alight.
Establishing there were no casualties in the water, the crew was about to leave when they were requested by the Harbour Master to keep the public away until the fire brigade and police arrived.
Once the fire was under control and the police were able to keep the public safe, Barmouth RNLI returned to the boathouse.