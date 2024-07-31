WORK has begun on converting a green in Aberystwyth town centre into a 'beautiful' garden - with the help of Welsh Government funding.
Two areas of Queen's Square near the town's library on Queen's Road, leading onto Portland Street, is currently being dug up with plans to move the Tabernacl war memorial to the site.
Explaining the work, Aberystwyth Town Council posted on social media: "These works are part of a wider project funded by Transforming Towns grant money, which will transform these two small greens into beautiful gardens.
"These plans include moving the Tabernacl war memorial, currently on Powell Street, to give it pride of place in the centre of town.
"Other developments in this project include wildflower and tree planting in Plascrug Avenue, re-levelling and planting in the Castle grounds, large new planters on North Parade and much more.
"This is all scheduled to be delivered in 2024."
The Transforming Towns programme is designed to breathe new life into the region's town centres and will come to an end in 2025.
The Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant offers substantial funding for projects that rejuvenate Mid Wales’s town centres with a total programme budget of £5 million.