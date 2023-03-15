Councillors Annwen Hughes and Gwynfor Owen said that the people of Llanbedr and the surrounding communities remain their top priority, and they are liaising with politicians at all levels to work together for the good of the area.
They paid homage to the local residents and community group, Pobl, for their continued lobbying, organisational work, correspondents and meetings to put pressure on the Welsh Government and Westminster to find a solution to the traffic issues facing the village.
Cllr Hughes said: “As a local girl, born and bred in the area, working, farming and raising my family here, I experience the problems first hand on a regular basis. It is infuriating that we have been let down by both governments. Rural life and Meirionnydd countryside is just as important as large-scale populated areas south of Merthyr.
“I am keen that we continue to work together, with the local community, Cyngor Gwynedd officials, Plaid Cymru representatives, Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn as Gwynedd Leader, Dwyfor Meirionnydd’s Mabon ap Gwynfor, Senedd Members and Liz Saville Roberts, MP to continue to press our case for a solution. The generation before us began this task to try and alleviate the problems we experience on our mid-17th century bridge; it is high time a plan is put in place.”
Cllr Owen expressed his gratitude to Pobl representatives for arranging the public meeting held at Llanbedr Village Hall recently and the work they have done to continue to raise awareness of the issues.
“I took the opportunity to ask for an update from Cyngor Gwynedd at our full council meeting last week,” he said.
Dyfrig Siencyn said the council has been working incredibly hard to ensure Llanbedr and the wider area can benefit from high value jobs that would come with developments at the nearby airfield site, in addition to securing a suitable access road to facilitate development and a new way to solve the problems of significant traffic congestion at the village.
On 2 March, Cllr Siencyn told full council of the decision by UK Government not to support the council’s request for funding from the Levelling Up fund.
“It underlines a lack of the government’s understanding of the seriousness of the situation,” he said.
This follows the decision by Wales’ Deputy Climate Change Minister to make a U-turn on a previous Welsh Government commitment on a scheme that would have ensured access to the airfield and a new road for Llanbedr.
Cllr Owen said: “Cyngor Gwynedd and the leader are committed to support us in seeking a positive solution that will unlock the economic potential of Llanbedr airfield, solve local traffic congestion problems, and encourage sustainable travel options. They will be in discussion with the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales to consider how we can all work together in the short term to try to improve safety and the provision of active travel along the A496 between Llandecwyn and Barmouth.
Cllr Siencyn said at full council meeting: “Despite the deputy climate change minister’s disappointing announcement in 2021 not to support the original scheme, council officers have been continuing to discuss solutions that will facilitate access to Llanbedr airfield.
“I can assure you, as councillors and the local community, that these efforts will continue until an acceptable solution is found for Llanbedr and the wider Ardudwy area.”
Pobl has arranged a Llanbedr protest walk at 11am, on Saturday 25 of March to begin from the southern side of the village.
Cllr Owen said: “We must continue to work as one to try and alleviate the safety and well-being of the local community. Both Mabon ap Gwynfor and Liz Saville-Roberts are also pressing hard on this issue, on our behalf.”