Work underway to fell ash dieback-infected trees

Work to fell trees infected with ash dieback and improve Cenarth Forest is underway.

Approximately 200 diseased trees will be felled in the forest - which is also referred to as Allt y Ceiliog forest - to stop the spread of the disease which can severely impact a tree’s structure and pose a danger to the public.

In addition to the tree removal, Natural Resources Wales, which manages this area of Welsh Government Woodland Estate, will also take steps to improve the car park, picnic area, walking routes and upgrade the existing forest road for visitors.

The work is expected to take approximately six months to complete. The woodland will remain closed for safety during this time.

Signs notifying visitors of closures and diversions are in place on-site.

Phil Morgan, land management team leader, Natural Resources Wales, said: “Ensuring the safety of visitors to our sites is our main priority. Given the impact ash dieback has on the structural integrity of trees, the removal of the diseased trees is essential.

“Tree felling operations take a significant amount of time and, as such, the forest will need to be closed to visitors for approximately six months.

“There is clear signage throughout the forest to warn visitors of the felling operations and I urge people to adhere to this guidance for their safety and that of our contractors.”

Ash dieback is a serious disease of ash trees, caused by a fungus called Hymenoscyphus fraxineus.

The fungus attaches itself to the leaves of ash trees and spreads through to the branches, causing the tree to die.