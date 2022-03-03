World Book Day 2022: Some of your best photos
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1
Thursday 3rd March 2022 5:47 pm
World Book Day 2021
YOUNGSTERS across the region have been dressing up as their favourite literary characters today to celebrate World Book Day.
From Harry Potter to Cruella de Vill, schools across Ceredigion have seen a variety of costumes, with some teachers also joining in on the fun.
These are some of the best photographs sent in to the Cambrian News.
If you want to add your photos to the collection, email [email protected]
