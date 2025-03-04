Children across Wales are invited to find a cosy spot and curl up with a good book this World Book Day®, celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, 6 March.
As part of its mission to encourage more children to experience the life-changing benefits of reading for fun, the World Book Day charity is providing children across Wales with £1 book tokens. These can be swapped for one of a special range of £1 books or put towards the cost of another book of their choice.
A new selection of £1 books has been published for World Book Day 2025. This year’s Welsh-language title is Gwyrdd Ein Byd by nature expert Duncan Brown, illustrated by Helen Flook, and published by Rily.
Readers can discover fascinating facts about the natural world and the amazing wildlife that is all around us, from ancient fish in Llyn Tegid to the bird that nests in rabbit warrens on Skomer Island, and the rainforests we have right here in Wales.
This year, the Books Council of Wales is encouraging young readers to curl up in their comfiest clothes and dive into a great book, whether it’s a new £1 title, an old favourite, or a book they’ve been meaning to read for ages.
Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales said: “World Book Day is all about celebrating reading, and this year World Book Day’s message to readers of all ages is ‘Read Your Way’. We think that’s a great reason to choose whichever book you think you’ll love, get yourself comfy, and enjoy! There are so many wonderful books available, either to buy with a £1 book token, or to borrow from your local library.”
Cassie Chadderton, CEO of World Book Day, added: “World Book Day is all about making reading fun and accessible for every child. We know that when children enjoy reading, it can have a lasting impact on their future. This year’s ‘Read Your Way’ message is about empowering children to find what they love and enjoy reading in their own way, in a way that feels comfortable for them.”
Welsh clothing company, ani-bendod, has designed a special T-shirt for booklovers to wear to enjoy reading in comfort all year round. £1 from the sale of each T-shirt will be donated to a special fund at the Books Council of Wales to support the provision of children’s books for foodbanks in Wales.
Children have until 23 March to exchange their £1 book token for one of 15 exclusive World Book Day books at a range of booksellers, high street retailers and libraries, or use it as a £1 contribution towards any full-priced book or audiobook at participating retailers.