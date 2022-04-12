WWE wrestlers coming to Wales

The Principality Stadium will host a WWE event in September ( WWE )

The WWE confirmed that the first major stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years will be in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, 3 September.

John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events, said: “Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world.

“The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething welcomed the announcement, saying: “Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA.

“This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”

Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager, added: “We’re extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is testament to the stadium’s reputation as a world class venue.

“Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtably offer WWE fans an unrivalled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff."

Information regarding event name, ticket on sale and further event updates will be available soon.