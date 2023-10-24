A local artist has donated an original painting of one of Ceredigion’s best known landmarks to support Ben Lake’s election campaign.
The painting by artist Wynne Melville Jones (Wyn Mel) is inspired by the memorable image of the Church of Holy Cross at Mwnt on the west Wales coast
It is one of the artist’s finest artworks and measures 80cm by 6 0cm and is typical of the his choice of subject and style and technique of painting on canvas.
Mwnt Church, together with the most isolated chapel in Wales, Soar-y-Mynydd near Tregaron, both white-washed buildings, but they very simple and basic in design, stand out as strong iconic images and are reminders of our Welsh religious and culture heritage.
Wyn Mel has over recent years painted a small collection of paintings of both religious locations with his interpretation of Soar-y-Mynydd, now part of the art collection of former USA President Jimmy Cartrer who visited the lonely chapel when on a fishing holiday in the area in 1986.
Shocked to learn of the vandalism to Eglwys y Grog in Mwnt, Wyn Mel donated a painting of the church, raising £895 towards its renovation.
Wyn Mel has donated his new painting to Mr Lake’s election campaign. The Plaid Cymru politician has represented Ceredigion since 2017 but at the next general election a considerable part of north Pembrokeshire will be added to the constituency to create the Ceredigion Preseli seat.
Wyn Mel describes himself as a proud and enthusiastic supporter of all things Welsh but not a political activist.
“I consider Ben Lake to be an exceptional candidate and an ideal representative for all the people in the constituency and at a time when public services and amenities, especially in rural areas are at a low ebb,” he said.
“It is vital the area has representatives of the highest calibre to defend and protect the quality of life we deserve and I am delighted to show my support in this way.
“The western edge of Wales has a rich and colourful history of able politicians and we in these parts have been very fortunate with the calibre of representatives.”
Elwyn Jones, one of the organisers of the auction which is to take place at the Marine Hotel in Aberystwyth on 10 November, said they were grateful for the enthusiasm of the many people who have supported and those who have contributed over 60 lots for the auction.
“Although the increase in size of the new constituency there are many social and cultural similarities between Ceredigion and north Pembrokeshire and as a party we are looking forward to establishing new and effective networks to serve the people of the area,” said Elwyn.
“We also have the advantage that Ben has established himself as one of the most effective MP’s in Wales and has cross-party support and appeal.”