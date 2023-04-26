Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor visited Y Dref Werdd where he saw first-hand the work carried out in the area thanks to National Lottery players.
He visited community gardens in Hafan Deg, Tanygrisiau, and Manod, Cwt Crwn in Llechwedd and the Dref Werdd’s Tree Bank in Pant yr Afon run by Y Dref Werdd, which also has an established centre in Blaenau Ffestiniog to provide access to services for people to overcome problems such as mental health, poverty and unemployment by developing their skills.
Local environment and habitats are also improved, with locals gaining an understanding about their importance, learning new skills, and taking advantage of volunteering opportunities, while also providing the surrounding community with produce and access to other services.
Y Dref Werdd secured a £100,000 grant through The National Lottery Community Fund.
Thanks to that, they can continue their invaluable work in the area, providing services to tackle important and increasing issues including mental health, poverty, environment, and isolation.
Y Dref Werdd’s Gwydion ap Gwynn said: “It was an honour to welcome Mabon to the diverse projects of Y Dref Werdd.
“The impact of the National Lottery grant is evident in Bro Ffestiniog and the Penrhyndeudraeth area. It means we can have a strong presence within the region, but also means projects can have a positive impact on the area’s environment.
“We here at Y Dref Werdd are grateful to the National Lottery and its players for their support.”
Mr ap Gwynfor said: “It’s always nice to visit Blaenau Ffestiniog, and visiting Y Dref Werdd is no exception. They are a hard-working group who make a real difference to the everyday life of people in the area.
“Being able to see the projects in place as a result of lottery funding was an eye-opener. They are simple projects but they ensure people increase their skills, improve the quality of natural life in the area, and work together for the well-being of their mental health.
“I’m looking forward to going back there and tasting the fruits of their labour from the community gardens.”
John Rose, Wales director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the great work that Y Dref Werdd offer in their community. We’re pleased National Lottery players have enabled the team to make such a difference.”