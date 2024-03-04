When volunteer groups collected over half the weight of a car in rubbish from the slopes in just six months the Eryri National Park Authority decided something had to be done.
The result is the Plastic Free Yr Wyddfa project – to put an end to plastic pollution.
Now, the Eryri National Park Authority is inviting north Wales’ youngsters to help them combat the problem.
In June 2024, you could be called up – along with other pupils from across north Wales – to pitch your Big Idea to reduce single-use pollution at COPA1: the first environmental summit on Yr Wyddfa.
If your Big Idea makes the cut, you’ll be invited to join the authority on Yr Wyddfa, to pitch it to experts in their field. The experts will tell you how to turn your ideas into reality during focused incubator sessions. A winning group from each session will be picked.
Winning groups will receive £1,500 prize money to turn ideas into reality and they will be supported with mentorship from the experts they worked with to deliver their projects.