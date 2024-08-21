A yacht has been left marooned on the rocks of Tanybwlch beach near Aberystwyth for more than two weeks - with the owner being unsuccessful in returning her to the sea.
The yacht, named Hot Toddy, has been stuck on the stony shoreline of Tanybwlch beach for a number of weeks, with efforts to recover the vessel so far proving unsuccessful.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said it was aware that a vessel has become grounded, adding it is “following the formal/legal process necessary under the Aberystwyth Harbour Act 1987 to recover/remove it should the need arise”.
The spokesperson added: “The council understands that attempts by the owner to recover the vessel themselves have been unsuccessful to date, but that a further attempt is planned in the coming days.