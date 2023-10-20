A YELLOW warning for heavy rain will be in place for much of Wales overnight - but the worst of Storm Babet will avoid western parts of the UK.
A red warning has been issued for parts of Scotland, but although wet in Wales, only a yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued, which runs until 6am on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday, the Met Office extended the yellow warning to cover a larger part of Wales.
Forecasters say: "A further spell of persistent and at times heavy rain could lead to some disruption from early Friday through to early Saturday.
"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.
"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
"Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
"Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."
The wet weather has led to Aberystwyth Town FC's home game against Newtown on Friday evening being postponed.
In a statement, the club said: "This evening's Cymru Premier meeting between the Black and Greens and Newtown has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The club will communicate a rearranged date in due course."