YFC success

Monday 18th April 2022 5:30 am
TALYBONT Young Farmers Club are celebrating after a recent success at a national competition.
Three members of the north Ceredigion group travelled to Llanelwedd to take part in a Wales YFC public speaking event.
Representing Ceredigion Y.F.C, Ioan Mabbutt, Lois Jones and Elan Mabbutt secured third place in the Welsh Reading Competition against teams from all parts of Wales. Lois and Elan were also part of the Ceredigion Y.F.C team who won third place in the English Reading Competition. Both teams were supported and guided by Rhian Evans from Talybont.
